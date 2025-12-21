When did Shubman Gill learn about his T20 World Cup snub? Report reveals

The Indian cricket team announced its 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday (December 20), delivering one of the biggest surprises in recent selections. Shubman Gill, the vice-captain of the T20I side and captain in Tests and ODIs, was omitted from both the World Cup team and the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand. This decision has sparked widespread discussion among fans and experts.

How Shubman Gill learned about his exclusion A report by Cricbuzz indicate that Shubman Gill was informed of his exclusion only hours before the official announcement. It further stated that he received the news on Saturday morning while travelling from Ahmedabad to his home in Chandigarh after the South Africa T20I series.

Notably, Gill had left the team hotel expecting to feature in the New Zealand series and the World Cup. "It is understood that he received a call, though it is not clear who actually called him," the report noted. This late communication caught Gill off guard, as he had been mentally preparing for the tournaments.

Reason behind Shubman Gill's snub Selectors prioritized team combinations, particularly preferring a wicketkeeper-batter to open alongside Abhishek Sharma for added flexibility.

Details about Shubman Gill's niggle A recent foot injury sidelined Gill for the fourth and fifth T20Is against South Africa in Lucknow and Ahmedabad, respectively. Notably, the 26-year-old was prepared to play the final game, even if it meant taking painkillers. However, he received advice to avoid the risk of worsening the injury, given the upcoming World Cup.

Announcing his injury, the BCCI said, "Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets on December 16 in Lucknow. After consulting a specialist and receiving treatment from the BCCI medical team, he is improving."

Sanju Samson played in his place in Ahmedabad and has since emerged as India's first-choice partner for Abhishek Sharma in the upcoming T20Is.

Key inclusions and changes in the squad Sanju Samson solidified his spot as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner, with Ishan Kishan earning a recall as second wicketkeeper after his explosive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy form. Rinku Singh returned for finishing prowess, while Jitesh Sharma was dropped.

