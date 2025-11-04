When is NFL trade deadline? Here is all you need to know about trade rumors, buzz and tracking

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is approaching, as all teams must complete their deals by 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, 4 November. Some notable swaps have already taken place and many more are expected to be completed soon as teams look to strengthen their squads. Following the deadline, teams will still be able to add players to active rosters, but only from free agents, waivers or practice squads. Here, we explore NFL trade rumors, buzz and potential moves for several other key players.

When is the NFL trade deadline 2025? The 2025 NFL trade deadline is 4 PM ET on Tuesday, 4 November.

NFL trade deadline rumors Washington Commanders’ star quarterback Jayden Daniels had to leave the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night. Daniels endured an injury to his non-throwing elbow with 7:39 remaining in the fourth quarter of the 38-14 defeat to Seattle.

It is still not known if Daniels’ injury will determine his potential trade future. The Clutch Points reported that if the news of Daniels' elbow “worsens in the coming 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Commanders could become frantic in seeking another quarterback to add to their roster”.

The New England Patriots, who are currently leading the AFC East at 7-2, have also been rumored to make some moves ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Musket Fire reported that the latest NFL trade deadline buzz suggests that the Patriots could look for a running back.

ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote, “New England is without starter Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) for Week 9, and though that could mean more work for rookie TreVeyon Henderson, the Pats haven't yet shown they trust Henderson with between-the-tackles work and are looking for a veteran to add depth even if Stevenson's absence is short-term. (If it's long term, expect the Patriots to get aggressive in trying to add a running back.)”

NFL news and rumors As per sportingnews.com, the Denver Broncos should consider acquiring Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, adding Cesar Ruiz to strengthen offensive line depth. Adding New Orleans Saints' Demario Davis could also be another option that the Broncos may consider.

Speculations have also been rife about the Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Jakobi Meyers’ possible trade move. As per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Raiders “have fielded calls from the Steelers and Bills on WR Jakobi Meyers, but Las Vegas has set a high price. Pittsburgh is looking at other wide receiver options, too."

Meanwhile, Fansided reported that the New York Jets “are asking for at least a third-round pick for Breece Hall.”

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their defense, adding outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins on Monday, as reported by ESPN. The report further noted that the Dolphins received a 2026 third-round draft pick in the deal, while the Eagles aim to boost their struggling pass rush with their third trade in the last week.

