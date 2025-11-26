Did BCCI ‘remove’ Virat, Rohit from Test cricket? Kohli's brother's shocking claim, ‘When you try to boss around...’

Virat Kohli’s elder brother, Vikas Kohli, appeared to take a subtle swipe at Team India’s management as the side struggles in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. He claimed that senior players were removed from Tests and criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its strategy.

In a Threads post that has since been deleted, Vikas appeared to question the new decisions made under the current leadership, implying that unnecessary meddling had disrupted a system that had previously worked well for India in Test cricket. Although he did not directly name head coach Gautam Gambhir, his remarks could be seen as a veiled reference to the coach and the changes introduced since he assumed the role.

“There was a time that we played to win even in overseas conditions.... Now we are playing to save the match....even in India. This is what happens when u try to boss around and change things unnecessarily, which were not broken....,” Vikas said in a post which now appears to be removed.

Vikas Kohli's post

The current Indian team management features head coach Gautam Gambhir, BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar, Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

‘Who’s responsible' Another post mentioned, “So lets break it down: Team India strategy: remove senior experienced players. Remove proper 3/4/5 batmen. Play bowler at no 3. Use all allrounders…….SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGY: Play proper test match team: Specialist openers, Specialist no 3/4/5/6 batters, Specialist spinners, Specialist fast bowlers and maybe 1 all rounder …”

He further said he wants Team India to win; however, he continued stating questions need to be asked, “WHO IS RESPONSIBLE???”

Under Gambhir’s guidance, India’s Test performances have steadily dipped, a report by ANI noted. The side has suffered more losses than wins during his stint, including an uncharacteristic run of poor results at home. The top order has averaged below 30, and India have frequently failed to cross the 300-run mark, a stark departure from the reliability they once displayed. This decline has also coincided with the recent retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two pillars of India’s batting for over a decade.

