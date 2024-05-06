'Where is MS Dhoni?' Irfan Pathan asks Thala to 'take responsibility' as ex-CSK captain comes to bat at 9 against Punjab
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024:Former cricketer Irfan Pathan questions MS Dhoni's batting position at number 9 in IPL match versus Punjab Kings. Pathan emphasises the need for Dhoni to bat earlier in the innings to provide stability and quick runs for CSK.
Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan slammed Chennai Super Kings' star former captain MS Dhoni for coming out to bat at number 9 in the IPL game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday i.e. on May 5. The CSK icon for the first time in his illustrious career, came at the number 9 spot to bat in T20 cricket on Sunday.