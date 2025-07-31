Where to watch Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Chargers in 2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game: TV channel, time, live streaming

The NFL is set to return with a surge of anticipation following a 172-day offseason, kicking off the 2025 preseason with the prestigious Hall of Fame Game. Detroit Lions will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in an awaited clash. Even though the game doesn’t count toward regular-season standings, it sets the stage for an electrifying season.

Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Chargers: Match details The 2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game will begin on Thursday (July 31) at 8 PM ET. Held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, this preseason opener features the Detroit Lions as the home team facing the Los Angeles Chargers.

While stars like Jared Goff and Justin Herbert are unlikely to play, fans can expect to see backups like Trey Lance for the Los Angeles Chargers take the field. The Detroit Lions have kept their starting lineup under wraps, adding intrigue to the clash.

This game not only signals the return of NFL football but also sets the stage for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, where legends like Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe will be honoured.

Where to watch the 2025 Hall of Fame Game on TV? The Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Chargers game will air live on NBC.

How to stream Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Chargers? The 2025 Hall of Fame Game is available to stream on multiple platforms. The live streaming will be available on Fubo, Peacock, and DirecTV.

Also Read | Jordan Hicks, Cleveland Browns LB announces retirement after 10 NFL seasons

2025 Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony details The Hall of Fame Game is part of a larger celebration in Canton, Ohio. On Saturday, August 2, at 1 PM ET, the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.