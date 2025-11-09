White House backs Trump Stadium idea; calls potential naming of Washington Commanders' venue after President 'beautiful'

The White House supports naming the Washington Commanders' new $4 billion stadium after President Donald Trump. The statement came on Saturday after an ESPN report said an intermediary told the team's owners that Trump wants the stadium to carry his name.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "That would surely be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible."

Trump is expected to attend the Commanders' game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. He may raise the idea in person. The game will include a halftime event to honour American veterans.

Washington Commanders return to DC after decades The new stadium will be built on the site of the old RFK Stadium. The team played there for over 30 years and won three Super Bowls in the 1980s and 1990s. The franchise moved to Landover in 1997.

President Joe Biden signed a bill in late 2024 to transfer the land from the federal government to the District of Columbia. Congress approved 99-year control for the city in January 2025. The deal was announced in April. The team will pay $2.7 billion, and the city will contribute about $1.1 billion. The project includes the stadium, housing, green space, and a sports complex near the Anacostia River. The DC City Council approved it in September, and demolition work has started.

Past name disputes and Trump's branding history In July, Trump threatened to block the stadium deal unless the team changed its name back to the Redskins. The name was dropped in 2020 because many found it offensive to Native Americans.

Also Read | Donald Trump pardons New York Mets icon Darryl Strawberry; all you need to know

Trump wrote on social media on July 20, "The Washington 'Whatever's' should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this."

The deal moved forward without the name change. The team adopted the Commanders' name under former owner Dan Snyder. He sold the franchise in 2023 to a group led by Josh Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers.

Trump has often put his name on buildings and products from his real estate career. This includes high-rise towers, hotels, golf courses, and items like Bibles, watches, and cologne. Naming an NFL stadium after him would fit this pattern.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the total cost of the new Commanders stadium? The project is estimated at nearly $4 billion. The team covers $2.7 billion for the stadium, while D.C. adds about $1.1 billion for infrastructure, housing, and other features.