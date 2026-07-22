White Sox catcher Kyle Teel placed on injured list with high ankle sprain and could miss 6-12 weeks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel is expected to miss a significant amount of time after being placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, a day after injuring his left ankle when trying to apply a tag at home plate.

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Before the AL Central-leading White Sox played the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, manager Will Venable said Teel was still being evaluated but could be out six to 12 weeks with a high ankle sprain.

The White Sox recalled 22-year-old switch-hitting catcher Edgar Quero from Triple-A Charlotte.

Teel has been limited to only 19 games this season because of hamstring and knee injuries, including an earlier stint on the 60-day IL. The 24-year-old catcher is hitting .190 with two homers and 14 RBIs, after compiling a .273 batting average with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 78 games last season, when he made his big league debut.

“It’s going to be some time, but I think with a range that big and Kyle being a young, strong man that he can go about his treatment and rehab and hopefully make it as quick as possible,” Venable said.

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Teel, the 14th overall pick by Boston in the 2023 amateur draft, was one of four prospects Chicago received in the December 2024 trade that sent left-handed starter Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox.

Teel got hurt in the second inning of Chicago’s 10-3 victory in the series opener at Texas. He was helped off the field while putting no weight on the ankle and replaced by Drew Romo.

Quero also made his major league debut last season, when he hit .268 with five homers and 36 RBIs in 111 games. He has hit .187 with two homers in 55 big league games this year, and was sent down to Triple-A Charlotte when Teel was activated June 22.

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