Who are LeBron James' three children and wife Savannah James? All you need to know about NBA star's family

Ahead of his 23rd season in the NBA, LeBron James seems to have sparked a massive speculation about his potential retirement. One of the finest basketball players of all time, LeBron shared a cryptic post on his social media channels on Monday, and it has left fans wondering about his future.

The 40-year-old shared a video for "The Second Decision" that showed him reaching for an empty seat across from another man on a basketball court. “The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12 pm EST,” read the caption. The post inevitably brought back memories of "The Decision" in 2010, when in a televised announcement, LeBron disclosed that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to move to the Miami Heat.

As fans eagerly await LeBron’s decision, we take a look at the Los Angeles Lakers star’s family.

James LeBron family LeBron married Savannah James in 2013, and the couple has three children- LeBron "Bronny" Jr., Bryce, and Zhuri. According to Marca, LeBron and Savannah met at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. Bronny was born in 2004, and last year he became a player for the Lakers. The Lakers had selected Bronny with the 55th overall pick in June's NBA draft, as per news agency Reuters.

Meanwhile, Bryce, who is a freshman at Arizona, was born three years after Bronny. "I'm not waiting on Bryce. ... He has his own timeline, I got my timeline, and I don't know if they quite match up,” LeBron said last week, as reported by Reuters. Youngest of them all, Zhuri, was born in 2014.

Facts and figures The Reuters report further claimed that LeBron, who is a 21-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists last season while finishing sixth in MVP voting. LeBron has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, according to Reuters.

FAQs When did LeBron James join the Miami Heat? LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers and joined the Miami Heat in 2010.

When did LeBron James marry Savannah? The two married in 2013.