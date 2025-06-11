Who is Aaron Rodgers’ wife? NFL star confirms marriage but keeps her identity secret

NFL star Aaron Rodgers has confirmed he’s a married man — but he’s not saying who the bride is. The 41-year-old quarterback, who’s preparing for his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, revealed the news at the team’s minicamp this week, adding to the growing mystery around his personal life.

Aaron Rodgers confirms he’s married — but who is the lucky woman? Aaron Rodgers was seen wearing a wedding ring during a press interaction on Tuesday. When asked directly, he confirmed the marriage, saying simply, “Been a couple of months,” referring to an offseason wedding earlier in 2025.

However, that was all he would reveal. Rodgers offered no name, no date, and no details about his wife, keeping both fans and media guessing.

Speculation has swirled for months. Back in April, Rodgers hinted on *The Pat McAfee Show* that he was in a “serious relationship,” though he didn’t name his partner. In a December 2024 interview, he mentioned dating a woman named “Brittani” — with an “I” — but whether she is now his wife remains unclear.

Rodgers has had several high-profile romances in the past, including Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley. In the 2024 Netflix series ‘Aaron Rodgers: Enigma’, he reflected on those public relationships, saying he now prefers to keep his love life out of the spotlight.

“I didn’t do myself any favours with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye,” he admitted.

Aaron Rodgers is set to play his debut season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. The veteran quarterback has signed a one-year deal worth $13.6 million, with performance-based incentives that could take his earnings up to $19 million.