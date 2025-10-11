Who is Ahmad Hardy? All you need to know about Missouri Tigers' RB and Heisman Trophy contender

Ahmad Hardy has taken the college football world by storm in his first season with the Missouri Tigers, emerging as a leading Heisman Trophy contender in 2025. Transferring from Louisiana-Monroe, the sophomore running back has become one of the top rushers. As Missouri are facing No. 8 Alabama on October 11, Hardy’s rise demands attention.

Who is Ahmad Hardy? Born and raised in Oma, Mississippi, a small town of about 5,000, Ahmad Hardy grew up in challenging circumstances. Raised by his single mother, Adrianne Broomfield, alongside three siblings in a modest two-bedroom trailer, Hardy found solace in football.

“Every time I would get up for work, he would be the only kid (awake), like, ‘Mama, you going to work?" Broomfield told the Columbia Daily Tribune.

His youth football coach, Dexter Sutton, became a father figure, taking Hardy into his home during his junior year of high school.

“I guess that old saying, ‘It takes a village sometimes to raise a kid,’” Sutton shared with the Columbia Daily Tribune. This support helped Hardy, a three-star recruit from Lawrence County High School, to overcome limited recruiting attention.

Breakout at Louisiana-Monroe Hardy’s college career began at Louisiana-Monroe, where he exploded onto the scene in 2024. As a true freshman, he rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and first-team All-Sun Belt honors.

His 1,000 yards after contact ranked third nationally, trailing only NFL-bound running backs Ashton Jeanty and Cam Skattebo. This performance made Hardy a top transfer portal target.

Ahmad Hardy's performance with Missouri Since joining Missouri in December 2024, Hardy has redefined the Tigers’ backfield. Through five games in 2025, the 5-foot-10, 212-pound running back leads the nation with 730 rushing yards on 103 carries, averaging 7.1 yards per carry, and has nine touchdowns.

His 544 yards after contact would still lead the SEC and rank fifth nationally. Hardy has rushed for 100-plus yards in every game, with a high of 250 yards and three touchdowns against Louisiana on September 13, 2025, ranking sixth in Missouri’s single-game rushing history.

Hardy’s bruising style draws comparisons to Missouri’s 2023 star Cody Schrader, who ran for 1,627 yards. Hardy’s 146 yards per game put him on pace to challenge that record, and his five consecutive 100-yard games echo Hall of Famer Joe Moore’s 1969 streak.

Ahmad Hardy's year-by-year stats in college 2024 (Louisiana-Monroe): 237 carries for 1,351 yards with 13 touchdowns; eight receptions for 72 yards