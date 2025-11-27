Who is Alex Golesh? Arkansas Razorbacks hire USF head coach as Sam Pittman's replacement

The Arkansas Razorbacks have appointed Alex Golesh as their next head coach following the departure of Sam Pittman. Golesh arrives in Fayetteville with a reputation for fast, effective turnarounds, exactly what the Razorbacks need after years of inconsistency. Known for his inventive offensive schemes, strong program-building skills, and an unconventional career path, he is set to bring a fresh sense of direction to Arkansas football.
Arkansas dismissed Sam Pittman on September 28 after a 2-3 start and a lopsided home loss to Notre Dame. Pittman finished his tenure with a 32-34 overall record and inconsistent results in the SEC, prompting athletic director Hunter Yurachek to launch an immediate search for a new direction.
Arkansas zeroed in on South Florida’s Alex Golesh, known for offensive creativity, brilliant recruiting, and fast program turnarounds. Golesh checked every box the Razorbacks wanted in their next leader.
In 20 seasons across eight FBS programs, Alex Golesh built a reputation as a precise offensive mind and top recruiter. His stops include Ohio State (student assistant), Northern Illinois, Toledo, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Iowa State (tight ends/recruiting coordinator under Matt Campbell), and Tennessee (co-offensive coordinator for one of the nation’s best offenses in 2021-22).
Hired in December 2022 on a six-year deal worth over $15.3 million, Golesh transformed USF from a 4-29 program (2020-22) into a 22-15 winner with back-to-back bowl appearances and victories. In 2025, he led the Bulls back into the AP Top 25 for the first time in seven years, highlighted by wins over Boise State, Florida, North Texas, and Florida Atlantic.
Alex Golesh’s track record of rapid rebuilds, modern roster management through the transfer portal, and high-powered offenses makes him the ideal choice to lift Arkansas out of SEC mediocrity and return the Razorbacks to consistent contention.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.