Who is Alex Golesh? Arkansas Razorbacks hire USF head coach as Sam Pittman's replacement

The Arkansas Razorbacks have appointed Alex Golesh as their next head coach following the departure of Sam Pittman. Golesh arrives in Fayetteville with a reputation for fast, effective turnarounds, exactly what the Razorbacks need after years of inconsistency. Known for his inventive offensive schemes, strong program-building skills, and an unconventional career path, he is set to bring a fresh sense of direction to Arkansas football.

Why did Arkansas fire Sam Pittman? Arkansas dismissed Sam Pittman on September 28 after a 2-3 start and a lopsided home loss to Notre Dame. Pittman finished his tenure with a 32-34 overall record and inconsistent results in the SEC, prompting athletic director Hunter Yurachek to launch an immediate search for a new direction.

How did Alex Golesh become the top target? Arkansas zeroed in on South Florida’s Alex Golesh, known for offensive creativity, brilliant recruiting, and fast program turnarounds. Golesh checked every box the Razorbacks wanted in their next leader.

Alex Golesh's coaching career In 20 seasons across eight FBS programs, Alex Golesh built a reputation as a precise offensive mind and top recruiter. His stops include Ohio State (student assistant), Northern Illinois, Toledo, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Iowa State (tight ends/recruiting coordinator under Matt Campbell), and Tennessee (co-offensive coordinator for one of the nation’s best offenses in 2021-22).

How successful was Alex Golesh at South Florida? Hired in December 2022 on a six-year deal worth over $15.3 million, Golesh transformed USF from a 4-29 program (2020-22) into a 22-15 winner with back-to-back bowl appearances and victories. In 2025, he led the Bulls back into the AP Top 25 for the first time in seven years, highlighted by wins over Boise State, Florida, North Texas, and Florida Atlantic.