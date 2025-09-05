Who is Alyssa Thompson? Chelsea sign 20-year-old USA forward for club record fee

Chelsea Football Club, Women's Super League champions, have signed 20-year-old USA forward Alyssa Thompson from Angel City for a club-record fee of just under £1 million. This move marks a significant milestone for both the player and the club. Thompson, a rising star in women’s football, will join Chelsea on a five-year contract.

Advertisement

Who is Alyssa Thompson? Alyssa Thompson has been a remarkable talent since her teenage years. Born in Los Angeles, California, she made history in 2023 when she was selected as the first overall pick in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft by Angel City while still in high school. Angel City paid $450,000 (£335,000) to secure her, a record-breaking sum that highlighted her potential. Thompson didn’t disappoint, she scored just 11 minutes into her NWSL debut.

Alyssa Thompson's form This season, Alyssa Thompson has scored six goals in 16 NWSL games, proving her brilliant edge in front of goal. Internationally, she has represented the USA 22 times, netting three goals and contributing to the team’s gold-medal triumph at the 2024 Olympic Games under former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. Her rapid rise has solidified her reputation as one of the brightest prospects in women’s football.

Advertisement

What was the previous transfer record by Chelsea? Chelsea’s previous transfer record was set at £900,000 for USA defender Naomi Girma.

Decision to break the record for Alyssa Thompson reflects Chelsea's ambition to strengthen their attacking options. With star striker Mayra Ramirez sidelined until January due to a hamstring injury and England forward Lauren James missing the WSL season opener, Thompson’s arrival is timely.

Alyssa Thomson on joining Chelsea “Chelsea is such an amazing club, one of the best in the world,” Thompson said.

“Being able to play with players that are the best in the world is an amazing opportunity at such a young age, and I want to learn, grow and develop a lot. I feel like Chelsea is such an amazing environment to do that in.”

Advertisement

Alyssa Thompson’s unique journey Thompson’s journey to Chelsea is remarkable. At just 19, she made history alongside her sister Gisele, becoming the first siblings to start together in an NWSL match. The sisters have also played together for the USA national team, a testament to their shared talent.

Alyssa’s athletic prowess extends beyond football; she was an elite sprinter in high school, clocking an impressive 11.69 seconds in the 100m at the California state championships. This pace is her biggest asset on the pitch, allowing her to outrun defenders and create scoring opportunities.