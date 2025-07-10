Amanda Anisimova: A look at Wimbledon 2025 star with an impressive net worth

American tennis star Amanda Anisimova continued her dream run at Wimbledon 2025 by defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a high-stakes women's singles semifinal clash on Thursday. The No. 13 seed defeated Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on the Centre Court to book her spot in the final game. This makes her the first player born in the 21st century to reach the Wimbledon final.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old is all set to represent the United States at tennis' biggest stage, when she plays her first major final this weekend. With her powerful groundstrokes and growing list of accolades, the 23-year-old American has emerged as one of the most promising stars of her generation, both on and off the court. She has been playing professional tennis for more than a decade now.

In the final game, Anisimova will take on the winner of the second semifinal clash between five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek and former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

Who is Amanda Anisimova? Born in 2001 in New Jersey, Amanda Anisimova currently resides in Florida. The 23-year-old has been competing at a high level since her teenage days.

Advertisement

Her parents, Olga and Konstantin, are originally from Russia and shifted to the United States in 1998. The family moved to Florida when Amanda was three years old.

She also has an older sister, Maria, who earlier played tennis at the University of Pennsylvania.

Amanda came into the spotlight in 2019 after reaching the semifinals of the French Open. Thereafter, she defeated Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open in 2022. She remained off the field in 2023 after taking a break from tennis due to health reasons.

Last year, she returned to major competition and took part in the Australian Open. She is now gearing up for her maiden Grand Slam final match.

Advertisement

Net worth As of 2025, Amanda Anisimova has an estimated net worth of $3 million, as per Yahoo Sports. Her earnings are majorly from the WTA tournament prize money as well as various sponsorship deals and promotional appearances.

FAQs What is Amanda Anisimova's net worth in 2025? Her total estimated earnings are $3 million.

How did Amanda Anisimova earn her net worth? She earns mainly from her tennis career.

What are the biggest sources of Amanda Anisimova's income? The majority of it comes from the WTA tournament prize money, while she also received money from sponsorship deals and promotional appearances.

Is Amanda Anisimova one of the highest-paid tennis players? No. There are several female tennis players who earn more than her.