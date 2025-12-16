Who is Auqib Nabi Dar? The Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Delhi Capitals bought for ₹8.40 crore in IPL 2026 auction

In a thrilling moment at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, Delhi Capitals snapped up Auqib Nabi Dar for a massive ₹8.40 crore. The uncapped bowling all-rounder from Jammu & Kashmir saw his price tag soar to 28 times his base price of ₹30 lakh. This deal marks his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and confirms his status as a rising star.

Details about the intense bidding war The bidding began with Delhi Capitals (DC) opening at Nabi's base price. Rajasthan Royals joined early, quickly pushing the price past ₹1 crore. Royal Challengers Bengaluru then entered the fray. They traded bids with DC until the amount crossed ₹2 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made a late move at ₹2.2 crore. However, Delhi held strong. They eventually secured the 29-year-old for ₹8.40 crore, outlasting all other rivals. This makes Nabi one of the most expensive uncapped players (players yet to debut for India) in IPL history.

Who is Auqib Nabi? A rising star from Baramulla Born on 4 November 1996, in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, Auqib Nabi Dar grew up in a modest family where his father, an English teacher, hoped he would become a doctor. Instead, Nabi pursued cricket on local dusty grounds with limited facilities, modelling his action after South African legend Dale Steyn.

The right-arm medium pacer is known for swinging the ball both ways, delivering lethal yorkers and handling the old ball effectively. His long levers also make him a handy lower-order batsman capable of clearing boundaries.

Nabi debuted in first-class cricket in 2020 and has played 36 matches, taking over 125 wickets while scoring around 870 runs.

Dominant domestic performances Auqib Nabi Dar's breakthrough came in recent seasons. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, he took 44 wickets at an average of 13.93, the most by any pacer. He continued the form into 2025-26, claiming 29 wickets in the early rounds, including three five-wicket hauls and a best of 7/24 against Rajasthan.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he picked up 15 wickets in seven matches with an economy under 8, proving his white-ball skills. He even shone in the Duleep Trophy, taking four wickets in four balls.