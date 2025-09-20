Who is Biff Poggi? Michigan's interim coach steps up again amid Sherrone Moore suspension; all you need to know

The Michigan Wolverines are charging into their Big Ten opener against Nebraska on September 20, 2025. The associate head coach, Biff Poggi, fresh off a commanding 63-3 rout of Central Michigan, is back as interim coach while head coach Sherrone Moore serves the final game of a self-imposed two-game suspension.

With No. 21 Michigan eyeing a statement win in Lincoln, Poggi’s leadership and deep football roots have left fans curious.

Who is Biff Poggi? Biff Poggi, born Francis Xavier Poggi on June 6, 1959, is a 66-year-old coaching legend with a strong football resume. A former player at the University of Pittsburgh and Duke, Poggi left a successful career as a hedge fund manager to chase his passion for the gridiron. He is not just any coach, he is the guy who turns programs around.

Poggi earned his nickname "Biff" from his older brother at birth, and it has stuck through decades of building winners. He is a master motivator with a knack for player development. Before college ball, he was a Wall Street whiz, but football called him back. His life story even inspired the HBO documentary "The Cost of Winning," highlighting his work turning high school teams into powerhouses.

Here's a look at Biff Poggi's coaching career Biff Poggi's journey is mostly forged in the high school trenches of Baltimore. He started as an assistant at Brown, Temple, and The Citadel before hitting his stride as offensive coordinator at Gilman School. From 1996 to 2015, he led Gilman to 13 Maryland state titles, becoming a local icon. He then took over St. Frances Academy from 2017 to 2020, transforming it into a national powerhouse that sent stars to Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, and yes, Michigan.

College came calling in 2016 when Jim Harbaugh recruited him as an analyst for the Wolverines. Poggi quickly rose to associate head coach from 2021 to 2022, playing a key role in Michigan's back-to-back Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff runs. He left for a head coaching stint at Charlotte in 2023, where the 49ers went 6-16 before firing him mid-2024 season.

However, Poggi returned to Ann Arbor in November 2024 as associate head coach under Moore, posting on social media: "Great being 'back home' at Michigan."

Why is Sherrone Moore suspended? Sherrone Moore's absence stems from the lingering fallout of Michigan's 2023 sign-stealing scandal, led by ex-staffer Connor Stalions. As offensive coordinator then, Moore faced heat for deleting 52 text messages with Stalions from his personal phone and another work-phone text referencing him. The NCAA probe found this as a "failure to cooperate," slapping Moore with a two-year show-cause order and a three-game ban total.

Michigan self-imposed a two-game suspension to soften the blow, covering Weeks 3 and 4 of 2025, first against Central Michigan, and now Nebraska. The NCAA tacked on a third game for 2026's opener in Germany against Western Michigan.

