Who is Blake Butera? 33-year-old set to become MLB's youngest manager since 1972 with Washington Nationals hire

The Washington Nationals are set to hire Blake Butera as their new manager. This move will position the 33-year-old as the youngest MLB manager since Frank Quilici led the Minnesota Twins at age 33 in 1972. This anticipated appointment follows a summer of major changes for the franchise and highlights a push toward innovative, youthful leadership. With St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, 39, currently the youngest in the league during 2025, Butera's arrival would reset the benchmark for dugout prodigies.