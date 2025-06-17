Who is Brian Rolapp? Former NFL executive appointed as PGA Tour CEO

Brian Rolapp has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PGA TOUR. With over two decades of experience as a top NFL executive, Rolapp was unanimously selected by the PGA TOUR CEO Search Committee, comprising big names such as Arthur M. Blank, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Jay Monahan, Joe Gorder, and Sam Kennedy. Rolapp will officially join the duty later this summer.

The Leadership transition Commissioner Jay Monahan, who announced his intent to conclude his tenure by the end of 2026, will shift the operational responsibilities to Rolapp. Monahan will remain active on the PGA TOUR Policy Board and PGA TOUR Enterprises Board during his term.

“A year ago, I informed our Boards that upon completing a decade as Commissioner, I would step down from my role at the end of 2026,” Monahan said.

“We’ve found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I’m excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA TOUR,” he added.

Who is Brian Rolapp? Brian Rolapp was previously the NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer. He has a proven track record of transforming sports media and fan engagement.

“I am honored to join the PGA TOUR at such a pivotal time,” Rolapp stated.

“The PGA TOUR represents the highest level of competition, integrity, and global opportunity in the game of golf, and I believe deeply in the TOUR’s mission and its potential to grow even stronger,” he added.

Brian Rolapp's tenure at the NFL Brian Rolapp’s tenure at the NFL included overseeing landmark media deals with Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, and others, as well as launching NFL+.

“Having worked with Brian during our time in the NFL, I have seen firsthand his ability to lead with vision and collaboration,” said Blank, who chaired the Search Committee.

Tiger Woods praised the appointment, “Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans. He has a clear respect for the game and our players.”

Building on a strong foundation The PGA TOUR has seen significant progress, from launching the Fan Forward research initiative to securing long-term media and corporate partnerships.

“Brian is the perfect choice for the next chapter of the PGA TOUR. His arrival strengthens our leadership team and reflects our shared commitment to the TOUR’s continued evolution," Monahan added.

Poised for a bright future With Rolapp’s remarkable vision and the PGA TOUR’s strong foundation, the organization is well-positioned to elevate the sport globally.