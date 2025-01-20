Novak Djokovic, who was labeled "overrated" by Channel 9 commentator Tony Jones, has received an apology after the tennis icon chose not to participate in the usual post-match interview at the Australian Open on Sunday.

What did Channel 9 commentator Tony Jones say about Novak Djokovic? During an on-air appearance at Melbourne Park where crowd was cheering and chanting Novak's name in support, Jones said, “Back to Melbourne Park, where you can see the Novak Djokovic fans in full voice. Yeah their chants are quite extraordinary.”

He said, “Novak, he's overrated!! Novaks it has been! ”

“Novak, kick him out!,” adding that “Boy, I'm glad they can't hear me.”

Novak Djokovic's reaction on the video Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, though did not directly called out Jones, but he did say a "famous sports journalist who works for official broadcaster, Channel 9 ... made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments toward me.” Djokovic said he would continue to avoid speaking to the network. “I leave it to Channel 9 to handle this the way they think they see fit. That’s all,” Djokovic said.

‘I considered it to be humor’ Tony Jones apologises to Novak Australia's Nine Network issued a statement on Monday and apologised to Djokovic “for any offense caused from comments made during a recent live cross.” “No harm was intended towards Novak or his fans,” the statement said. “We look forward to further showcasing his Australian Open campaign at Melbourne Park.”

Later, Jones who appeared on the Today program also apologised and said, “I considered it to be humour, which is consistent with most things I do. Having said that, I was made aware ... that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments.”

“I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued an apology to them. And as I stand here now, I stand by that apology to Novak.”

He added, “I’m not just saying this to try and wriggle out of trouble or anything. I genuinely feel for those fans. So, I can only again tell Novak what I told him 48 hours ago. And that is I do apologize if he felt that I disrespected him.”

Who is Tony Jones? 1. Jones is Nine News and TODAY sports presenter.

2. Tony Jones began his career in radio newsrooms in country Victoria and Melbourne’s 3AW before joining Channel Nine Melbourne in 1986, according to the information shared on 9 News.

3. Jones covered major Australian sports events for over three decades, including a historic tour of South Africa in 1994.

4. He won the Victorian Cricket Association's Best Television Story Award for his exclusive on Dean Jones' retirement.

5. Jones live with his Annette live and two children, son Mitchell and daughter Lauren in Melbourne.