Who is Christian Pulisic? USMNT star beats Lamine Yamal to win 2025 ESPYS best soccer player award

Christian Pulisic has joined an exclusive list of soccer icons, including Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Ronaldinho, and Mia Hamm.

Aachal Maniyar
Published18 Jul 2025, 08:05 PM IST
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring their second goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Milan and Bologna at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring their second goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Milan and Bologna at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.(AP)

Christian Pulisic, the captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT), has added another accolade to his growing resume by winning the Best Soccer Player award at the 2025 ESPYS. Pulisic outshone a formidable trio from Barcelona, Lamine Yamal, Aitana Bonmatí, and Alexia Putellas, to claim the award, determined by public vote. This victory also highlights his remarkable 2024-25 season with AC Milan.

Christian Pulisic's performance with AC Milan

Christian Pulisic delivered his best professional campaign yet, tallying an impressive 17 goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances for AC Milan. His contributions were instrumental in securing the Italian Super Cup for the Rossoneri, their first since 2016.

A standout moment came in a dramatic 3–2 comeback win against rivals Inter Milan, where Pulisic scored a crucial goal. “That goal against Inter was one of those moments you dream about as a kid,” Pulisic said in a post-match interview, reflecting his passion for big stages.

Also Read | Bryan Mbeumo’s £65m transfer agreed: Man United set to secure Brentford star

Despite his individual brilliance, AC Milan struggled in Serie A, finishing eighth and missing out on European competitions. However, Pulisic’s performances earned him widespread admiration.

Awarded by ESPYS

Pulisic’s ESPYS win is particularly significant given the caliber of his competitors. Lamine Yamal, an 18-year-old sensation and a frontrunner for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, recorded 18 goals and 21 assists while helping Barcelona secure a domestic treble. Aitana Bonmati, the 2024 Women’s Ballon d’Or winner, and Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon d’Or recipient, led Barcelona to another Liga F title, a fifth Spanish Super Cup, and an 11th Copa de la Reina.

However, Pulisic’s strong fanbase and exceptional season made him claim the win.

Also Read | Luka Modric signs contract with AC Milan after 13 seasons at Real Madrid; check

Milestone achieved

By claiming the Best Soccer Player award, Pulisic has joined an exclusive list of soccer icons, including Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Ronaldinho, and Mia Hamm. The ESPYS, an annual ESPN-produced ceremony, celebrate athletic excellence, and Pulisic’s victory underscores his growing influence.

A bright future ahead

From his early days in Hershey, Pennsylvania, to starring for top clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and now AC Milan, Pulisic has amassed 56 goals and 41 assists in 258 appearances, including a hat trick. His 2025 ESPYS win is a testament to his talent and a sign of even greater achievements to come.

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.

Business NewsSportsWho is Christian Pulisic? USMNT star beats Lamine Yamal to win 2025 ESPYS best soccer player award
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.