Who is Christian Pulisic? USMNT star beats Lamine Yamal to win 2025 ESPYS best soccer player award

Christian Pulisic, the captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT), has added another accolade to his growing resume by winning the Best Soccer Player award at the 2025 ESPYS. Pulisic outshone a formidable trio from Barcelona, Lamine Yamal, Aitana Bonmatí, and Alexia Putellas, to claim the award, determined by public vote. This victory also highlights his remarkable 2024-25 season with AC Milan.

Christian Pulisic's performance with AC Milan Christian Pulisic delivered his best professional campaign yet, tallying an impressive 17 goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances for AC Milan. His contributions were instrumental in securing the Italian Super Cup for the Rossoneri, their first since 2016.

A standout moment came in a dramatic 3–2 comeback win against rivals Inter Milan, where Pulisic scored a crucial goal. “That goal against Inter was one of those moments you dream about as a kid,” Pulisic said in a post-match interview, reflecting his passion for big stages.

Despite his individual brilliance, AC Milan struggled in Serie A, finishing eighth and missing out on European competitions. However, Pulisic’s performances earned him widespread admiration.

Awarded by ESPYS Pulisic’s ESPYS win is particularly significant given the caliber of his competitors. Lamine Yamal, an 18-year-old sensation and a frontrunner for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, recorded 18 goals and 21 assists while helping Barcelona secure a domestic treble. Aitana Bonmati, the 2024 Women’s Ballon d’Or winner, and Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon d’Or recipient, led Barcelona to another Liga F title, a fifth Spanish Super Cup, and an 11th Copa de la Reina.

However, Pulisic’s strong fanbase and exceptional season made him claim the win.

Milestone achieved By claiming the Best Soccer Player award, Pulisic has joined an exclusive list of soccer icons, including Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Ronaldinho, and Mia Hamm. The ESPYS, an annual ESPN-produced ceremony, celebrate athletic excellence, and Pulisic’s victory underscores his growing influence.