Who is Craig Stammen? San Diego Padres name former reliever as new manager

The San Diego Padres have hired former relief pitcher Craig Stammen as their next manager. The team announced a three-year contract with Stammen, marking a surprising transition from the bullpen to the dugout for the retired player. Notably, this decision comes just weeks after Mike Shildt retired, citing the "severe toll" of the job.

Craig Stammen's playing career and journey with Padres Craig Stammen, a right-handed reliever, enjoyed a solid 13-year MLB career. Drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2005, he spent his first seven seasons there before signing with the Padres as a free agent in 2017. From 2017 to 2022, Stammen became a reliable arm in San Diego's bullpen, known for his durability and leadership.

Advertisement

He retired in 2023 after a shoulder injury derailed his spring training. During his time with the Padres, Stammen earned respect for his on-field performance and off-field contributions. He was the team's 2022 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, recognizing humanitarian efforts. In 2017, he received the Padres Chairman's Award for community work, and in 2020, he represented MLB for the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award.

Stammen's deep ties to the organization didn't end with retirement. He quickly transitioned into a front-office role as special assistant to the major league staff and baseball operations.

The 2026 season will be his third in this capacity, making his jump to manager a natural progression for someone already embedded in the Padres' culture.

Advertisement