Who is Gulveer Singh? India's star distance runner breaks record at New York City Half Marathon 2026

Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh achieved a notable feat on Sunday by securing third place at the prestigious New York City Half Marathon and setting a new national record in the men’s 21.1 km event. Competing against a strong international field, he delivered an impressive performance to mark another significant milestone in his career.

The 27-year-old Army athlete completed the race in 59 minutes and 42 seconds. South Africa’s Adriaan Wildschutt claimed victory with a timing of 59:30, while Morocco-born American runner Zouhair Talbi finished just ahead of Singh in second place with a time of 59:41.

The earlier national record of 1 hour and 30 seconds had been set by steeplechaser Avinash Sable during the Delhi Half Marathon in 2020.

Who is Gulveer Singh? Born on 1 June in 1998, Gulveer Singh, 27, is the first Indian distance runner to hold multiple national records across a wide range of events, from the 3,000m track race to the 25 km road event. The Asian Games medallist in the 10,000m at the 2022 edition also currently holds national records in the men’s 5,000m and 10,000m track events.

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He also delivered a strong performance at the 2025 Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea, where he secured gold medals in both the 5,000m and 10,000m races.

Meanwhile, he expressed confidence about finishing on the podium at both the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July and the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in September.

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The Army runner, who is presently based in Colorado Springs in the United States, mentioned, “I'm fit and looking forward to good results in upcoming major international races.”

New York City Half Marathon 2026 Thousands of runners took to the streets of New York City on Sunday morning to participate in the annual half marathon. More than 30,000 participants competed in the 13.1-mile race, which started near Prospect Park, continued along the FDR Drive, passed through Times Square and concluded in Central Park, according to PIX 11, a television station.

Officials had announced road closures and traffic diversions along the route until around 2 pm (local time).

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Race organisers reportedly said that nearly 30 elite athletes from 17 different countries were part of this year’s event. Large numbers of spectators gathered along the course to encourage and cheer for the runners as they progressed through various parts of the city.

Security arrangements were also stepped up, with the New York Police Department maintaining a strong presence throughout the route. Personnel from several units managed traffic regulation and safety duties, while drones and helicopters were deployed as part of precautionary measures. The enhanced security followed tighter vigilance across the city in recent days after incidents reported near Gracie Mansion the previous weekend.