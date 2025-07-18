Who is Haotong Li? Chinese golfer shining at 2025 Open Championship

Haotong Li has taken the golf world by storm with an impressive performance at the 2025 Open Championship, placing him at the top of the leaderboard. As one of China’s most prominent golfers, Li’s journey from a young prodigy to a seasoned professional showcases his resilience and talent.

Who is Haotong Li? Born in Hunan, China, Haotong Li now calls Shanghai home. He is 29 years old, having been born on August 3, 1995. As a trailblazer for Chinese golf, he has emerged as the nation’s best hope for a men’s major championship victory. Li’s rise has been a source of pride for China, where golf is still growing as a sport.

Haotong Li's career Haotong Li has been a professional for over a decade. He turned professional in 2011, competing on the OneAsia Tour and PGA Tour Australasia. His early success on these tours laid the foundation for a move to the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour China before he found a home on the DP World Tour.

Li has secured four DP World Tour victories, with his most recent coming at the 2025 Qatar Masters. His first DP World Tour win, the 2016 Volvo China Open, marked a historic moment as he became the fourth Chinese golfer to claim the title.

In addition to his DP World Tour success, Li has two wins on the OneAsia Tour and three on PGA Tour China, with four of those victories coming in 2014.

Major championship journey Haotong Li has competed in 13 major championships between 2017 and 2022, with his best performance at the 2017 Open Championship, where he finished third.

His major debut came at the 2017 U.S. Open, finishing 68th, followed by his standout Open performance. From 2017 to 2019, Li played in 10 of 12 majors, making the cut in eight but only cracking the top 15 once.

His most recent major appearances include a strong top-17 finish at the 2020 PGA Championship, where he held the 36-hole lead, and two missed cuts at The Open in 2021 and 2022. His return to form in 2025 could signal a renewed presence in major tournaments.

