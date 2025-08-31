Who is Isack Hadjar? F1 rookie claims maiden podium finish at Dutch GP

Isack Hadjar clinched his maiden podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix with Racing Bulls on Sunday (August 31), marking a sensational start to his Formula 1 career. In the race won by Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen came second, the French-Algerian F1 rookie claimed the third spot.

Dutch Grand Prix podium finish Isack Hadjar's commanding drive at Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands, set a new benchmark for Formula 1 rookies. Just 15 races into his F1 season, he has claimed his first piece of silverware.

Starting from fourth on the grid, he displayed tactical mastery and consistency amid changing race conditions. Benefiting from strategic decisions and the retirement of championship contender Lando Norris, Hadjar climbed into third place, securing his first-ever F1 podium finish. The achievement ended a points drought and pushed him into the top 10 of the Drivers’ Championship standings, a remarkable feat for a 20-year-old newcomer.

Isack Hadjar's reaction The RB Racing Bulls team celebrated joyously as Hadjar crossed the line, acknowledging the significance of the young driver’s accomplishment.

“It feels a bit unreal,” said Isack Hadjar.

“What was most surprising for me was keeping that fourth place for the whole race, he added.

“Unfortunately for Lando, we took advantage of his retirement, but we made no mistakes. The car was on rails the whole weekend, and I am really happy about myself because I really maximised what I had, made no mistakes, and brought home the podium, so I am so happy for my guys,” Hadjar expressed.

Early life and career beginnings Born in Paris on 28 September 2004, Isack Hadjar embarked on his motorsport journey at the age of seven, gaining recognition as a karting prodigy. Progressing through national and international circuits, Hadjar transitioned into single-seater racing by competing in the French Formula 4 Championship, Formula Regional European Championship, and Formula 3 Asian Championship. His early success included race wins and podium finishes that set the stage for his ascension in junior racing categories.

Journey from Formula 2 to Formula 1 Isack Hadjar became a Red Bull Junior team member in 2022 and demonstrated skill in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, finishing fourth. He moved up to Formula 2 in 2023 with Hitech Pulse-Eight, though his debut season proved challenging as he finished fourteenth.