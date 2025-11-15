Who is Jackson Cluff? New York Mets sign versatile utility infielder to strengthen organizational depth

The New York Mets continued their early offseason depth push on Friday by signing versatile 28-year-old infielder Jackson Cluff to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, the team announced.

The move will give the president of baseball operations, David Stearns, another experienced, defense-first option for an infield that ranked among the most unsettled in the National League last season.

Who is Jackson Cluff? Born in Littleton, Colorado, Jackson Cluff was a sixth-round pick by the Washington Nationals in the 2019 MLB Draft out of BYU. Over six seasons in the Nationals system, he appeared in 498 games, posting a .688 OPS with 42 home runs, 167 RBI, and an eye-catching 86 stolen bases.

He has played every infield position and even logged time in the outfield, but his most comfortable role is the middle infield. Of his 498 games, 434 came at shortstop or second base. At second base specifically, he recorded a .993 fielding percentage across 100 games, committing just three errors.

Addressing the New York Mets’ infield uncertainty Francisco Lindor has been locked in at shortstop, but everywhere else remains up for grabs. In 2025, the New York Mets rotated through Brett Baty, Jeff McNeil, Mark Vientos, Luisangel Acuna, and Ronny Mauricio with no clear everyday answers emerging.

With Jeff McNeil consistently mentioned in trade rumours and Pete Alonso still testing free agency, president of baseball operations David Stearns has been stockpiling options. Jackson Cluff is expected to provide exactly that. A switch-hitter with speed, remarkable defense, and six years of experience facing NL East competition in the minors.

What does it mean for 2026 Jackson Cluff is expected to open the season with Triple-A Syracuse, but a strong February and March in Port St. Lucie could change that quickly. Injuries and trades have a way of creating opportunities, and Cluff’s defensive reliability makes him an ideal first-call candidate.

