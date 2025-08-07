Who Is Jen Pawol? First female umpire to officiate MLB game in history

Jen Pawol is set to make history as the first female umpire to officiate a regular-season Major League Baseball (MLB) game during the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves series in Atlanta. This milestone moment will occur during a Saturday doubleheader, where she will work the bases, followed by serving as the home plate umpire for the third game on Sunday.

Pawol’s achievement marks a significant milestone in baseball, a sport that has lagged behind others like the NBA and NFL, which saw their first female referees 28 and 10 years ago, respectively.

Who is Jen Pawol? What is her background? Jen Pawol’s path to the MLB began with her passion for sports and a commitment to umpiring. A former collegiate softball player at Hofstra University, she transitioned into umpiring after her playing days.

Pawol enrolled in the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) Umpire Training Academy and later attended the MiLB Advanced Course in 2017.

Her professional career started in the Gulf Coast League, a rookie-level minor league, where she honed her skills. Over the years, she climbed the ranks, earning assignments in higher minor leagues, including the prestigious Triple-A level.

In the year 2023, she served as the home plate umpire for the Triple-A National Championship Game, showcasing her readiness for the majors.

How did she reach the MLB? Pawol’s journey to the MLB reflects years of dedication. Since 2016, she has worked as a Minor League umpire, progressing through various levels of professional baseball. As one of 17 Triple-A call-up umpires eligible to substitute in MLB games, Pawol earned her opportunity through consistent performance and expertise.

Her selection to officiate the Marlins-Braves series is a testament to her skill and the trust placed in her by MLB officials. This historic assignment includes working the bases for both games of Saturday’s doubleheader and taking on the challenging home plate role on Sunday.

Are there other female umpires in Baseball? While Jen Pawol is the first woman to umpire a regular-season MLB game, she is not the first to break barriers in baseball umpiring. Pam Postema and Ria Cortesio paved the way by officiating in MLB spring training games, with Postema working in the 1980s and Cortesio in the 2000s. However, neither advanced to regular-season games.

Why is this moment significant in MLB history? Jen Pawol’s debut is a historic step for gender equality in sports. Baseball has been slower to integrate women into officiating roles compared to other major sports.

The NBA welcomed its first female referee, Violet Palmer, in 1997, and the NFL followed with Sarah Thomas in 2015. Pawol’s entry into the MLB closes this gap, signaling a shift toward inclusivity.