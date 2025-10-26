Who is Josh Elander? Tennessee Vols name longtime assistant as new head baseball coach

The University of Tennessee has promoted associate head coach Josh Elander to head baseball coach, filling the vacancy created by Tony Vitello's move to the San Francisco Giants. Athletic director Danny White announced the decision three days after Vitello's departure, opting for an internal successor to maintain the program's championship trajectory.

Why did Tennessee opt for an internal promotion? Danny White conducted a national search but prioritized speed and stability, interviewing Coastal Carolina's Kevin Schnall while naming pitching coach Frank Anderson as interim leader. This approach allowed Elander to focus on his candidacy amid ongoing recruiting and player development.

"From the outset of this national search, Josh emerged as the undeniable top choice," said White. "His relentless commitment has helped transform Tennessee baseball into a powerhouse, and we are proud to have him as our next head coach on Rocky Top. His influence inspires excellence in every aspect of our program, and we look forward to continuing our quest for championships on the diamond under Josh's guidance," he added.

What are Josh Elander's key accomplishments at Tennessee? Josh Elander joined Tony Vitello's staff in 2018 as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, advancing to associate head coach in 2022. He has directed the offense from the third-base coaching box, guiding Tennessee to national leads in home runs in 2022 and 2024.

Also Read | Who is Tony Vitello? Tennessee coach nearing Giants manager deal

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity here on Rocky Top," said Elander. "I'm really happy for our players to continue building on what we've already built here. The hunt continues, and we're still excited. Love this place and these people. So thankful for the best that's yet to come."

During Elander's eight seasons on staff, he has worked closely with the team's hitters and catchers while also orchestrating the offense as the third base coach. In that span, the Vols have made six NCAA tournament appearances (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025), five straight NCAA Super Regionals (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025) and three trips to the Men's College World Series (2021, 2023, 2024) while setting numerous program, SEC and NCAA records along the way.

Tennessee has also claimed four combined SEC Titles in that stretch, winning both the regular season and tournament crowns in 2022 and 2024.