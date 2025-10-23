Who is Julia Koch? Billionaire secures 10% stake in NFL's New York Giants at $10.3B valuation

The NFL has approved a landmark deal that sees billionaire Julia Koch acquire a 10% stake in the New York Giants, valuing the team at an unprecedented $10.3 billion. This marks the highest valuation ever for an NFL team in a minority stake sale.

“The New York Giants are proud to announce today an investment in the club by Julia Koch and her family. The family has acquired a minority, non-controlling interest in the Giants, one which will further support the growth of the organization, deepen its community impact, and embrace future opportunities,” the Giants stated in a release.

Who is Julia Koch? Julia Koch, widow of billionaire industrialist David Koch, is one of the world’s wealthiest women, with a net worth estimated at over $60 billion, according to Forbes. She serves on the boards of Koch, Inc., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Koch and her children, David Jr., Mary Julia and John, are based in New York City. In 2023, they together founded the Julia Koch Family Foundation. In 2024, the family invested in BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty and the Barclays Center.

Her acquisition of a limited partnership stake in the New York Giants, a team co-owned by the Mara and Tisch families, positions Koch as a significant player in the NFL’s evolving ownership landscape, where high-profile investors are increasingly drawn to the league’s financial stability and growth potential.

What does this partnership mean for the New York Giants’ leadership? The partnership, approved by the NFL at the League Meeting does not affect the Giants’ current leadership structure, with John Mara continuing as President and CEO and Steve Tisch as Executive Vice President and Chairman of the Board.

“On behalf of the entire Mara family, I would like to welcome Julia and her family to the New York Giants,” said John Mara.

“It was clear during our discussions that Julia and her family understood the importance of this franchise to the Mara and Tisch families and the relationship we have with our fans and community. Our discussions were productive, and we are pleased to have them as a part of the New York Giants,” he added.

“The Tisch family is proud to have Julia and her family join the Tisches and Maras as we enter this new century of New York Giants football,” said Steve Tisch. “With an ever-evolving sports landscape, we have a partnership that will strengthen our organization.”

