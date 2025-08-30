Who is Julian Sayin? Former 5-star recruit and Ohio State QB in 2025

The Ohio State Buckeyes are facing the Texas Longhorns for another shot at a national championship in 2025. Julian Sayin has stepped into the spotlight as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, intending to fill the shoes of Will Howard, a 2025 NFL Draft pick. Here are all the details about the new QB.

Who is Julian Sayin? Julian Sayin emerged as a standout in the 2023 recruiting class, earning a five-star rating from 247Sports’ Composite rankings. Ranked as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 6 overall player nationally, he was also California’s top-ranked prospect. His dominance at the Elite 11 finals, where he was named MVP, made him one of the nation’s premier high school quarterbacks.

Originally committed to Alabama, Justin Sayin’s path took a turn when coach Nick Saban retired in 2024. He chose Ohio State while entering the transfer portal. Sayin served as a backup to Will Howard in the previous season. In the limited games he played, Sayin completed 5 of 12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Taking up the starting role Ohio State coach Ryan Day named Justin Sayin as the starting quarterback for the season opener against No. 1 Texas on August 18, 2025. This high-stakes debut will test Sayin’s skills, but his pocket presence, quick release, and accuracy make him well-suited for the challenge.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised Sayin, saying, “Ton of respect for Julian… Very good player. Elite passer. Very good arm talent. Very quick release. Really accurate guy.”

The team also has star players like All-American receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, and running back James Peoples, to support Sayin to succeed in Ohio State’s offense.

Justin Sayin's form Justin Sayin’s credentials set him apart. His No. 1 quarterback ranking in 2023 and Elite 11 MVP award highlight his ability to perform under pressure. At Ohio State, he joined a program known for developing elite quarterbacks, and his transfer from Alabama underscores his determination to compete at the highest level. His limited but efficient play last season, 84 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts, signals his readiness to lead.

