Who is Kara Lawson? Duke coach named as USA basketball women’s national team head for 2026 World Cup, 2028 Olympics

USA Basketball has selected Kara Lawson, the head coach of Duke’s women’s basketball program, to lead the US Women’s National Team through the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This appointment marks a significant milestone in Lawson’s rapidly ascending coaching career by becoming the 13th head coach of the Women's National Team.

Kara Lawson is a former Olympic gold medallist and a rising star in coaching. A standout player at Tennessee under legendary coach Pat Summitt, Lawson earned two-time All-American honours and was selected as a first-round pick in the 2003 WNBA Draft.

She won a WNBA championship with the Sacramento Monarchs in 2005 and claimed Olympic gold as a player at the 2008 Beijing Games. Transitioning to coaching, Lawson broke barriers as an assistant with the Boston Celtics in 2019 before taking over as Duke’s head coach in 2020. Her Olympic coaching experience includes guiding the U.S. 3x3 team to gold in Tokyo 2020 and serving as an assistant for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Games.