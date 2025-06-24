Who is Kota Takai? 20-year-old Japanese defender set to join Tottenham Hotspur in £5m deal

Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Japanese defender Kota Takai in a £5 million deal. The 20-year-old will likely join the club next month and he is poised to become a key part of manager Thomas Frank’s first-team squad.

Who is Kota Takai? Kota Takai was born in Tsurumi-ku, Yokohama, in 2004. He started his football journey with River FC during his initial years. His talent was recognised and soon he got recruited by the J-League side Kawasaki Frontale’s academy. Takai honed his skills and became a significant central defender for the team.

Takai made his senior debut in April 2022, when he featured in an 8-0 victory over Guangzhou and marked the start of his professional career on a high note.

The 2022/23 season was special for Takai, as he made 21 appearances for Kawasaki Frontale. He scored his first senior goal in May 2024. Takai’s contributions helped Kawasaki win the Japanese Super Cup in 2024 and he also earned the title of Japan’s best young player that year.

International career Kota Takai’s rapid rise extended to the international stage. He earned his first senior cap for Japan in September 2024, when he replaced Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura. They won the World Cup qualifier by 7-0 against China. Since then, he has added three more caps, including a full 90-minute performance in a 6-0 victory over Indonesia and a brief appearance in a loss to Australia.

Takai also represented Japan’s Under-23 team at the 2024 AFC Asian Cup and played an important role in their 1-0 final win over Uzbekistan to clinch the title. He also played in the 2024 Olympic Games and powered Japan to reach the quarterfinals.

Playing style and strengths Kota Takai is a modern center-back who stood out in the J1-League. He has started every match this season, scoring twice, and has also made nine appearances in the AFC Champions League.

His performance against Al Nassr in April 2024, where Kawasaki Frontale defeated a star-studded side featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane 3-2 was appreciated worldwide.

Takai’s versatility and maturity have drawn comparisons to Tottenham’s young stars like Lucas Bergvall and Destiny Udogie.