Who is Lottie Woad? English golf star wins maiden LPGA tour title on professional debut

Lottie Woad, a 21-year-old English golfer, announced her arrival on the professional stage with a remarkable three-shot victory at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open. In her professional debut, Woad clinched her maiden LPGA Tour title, finishing at 21 under par at Dundonald Links. Her commanding performance, capped by a final-round 68, makes her a rising star in women’s golf.

Advertisement

Who is Lottie Woad? Hailing from England, Lottie Woad transitioned from a successful amateur career to the professional ranks soon. She built a strong foundation in amateur tournaments before turning pro.

Earlier this month, she registered a win at the KPMG Women's Irish Open and a near-miss at the Amundi Evian Championship. Woad’s debut victory at the Scottish Open places her among elite company as the third player to win their first start as an LPGA Tour member and the 12th Englishwoman to claim an LPGA Tour title.

Lottie Woad's performance to claim the LPGA Tour title Lottie Woad entered the final round with a two-shot lead and faced a tough challenge from South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim, who briefly drew level with a string of birdies. However, Woad responded with birdies on the 13th and the par-five 14th, reclaiming her advantage.

Advertisement

Despite a bogey on the 16th after finding thick rough, she displayed strategic brilliance on the par-five 18th. Opting to lay up, Woad executed a precise wedge shot to two feet, sealing the victory.

Kim’s matching 68 secured second place, while Spain’s Julia Lopez Ramirez and Sei Young Kim tied for third at 14 under.

Lottie Woad after winning the title “Winning is a pretty good outcome, I guess!” Woad said.

“I definitely wasn't expecting to win my first event, but knew I was playing well. I was just hoping to contend and played really solid today,” she added.

A promising future for Lottie Woad Lottie Woad’s victory highlighted her adaptability, especially on links golf, which she hadn’t played since the previous year’s AIG Women's Open.

Advertisement

“I wasn't exactly sure how it would go, but it went fine!” she noted.