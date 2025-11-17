Who is Maaz Sadaqat? 20-year-old Peshawar prodigy powers Pakistan A to win over India A after getting 2 lifelines

In a display of sheer grit and explosive batting, 20-year-old Maaz Sadaqat stole the show as Pakistan A defeated India A by eight wickets in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. The left-handed all-rounder survived two early dropped catches to smash an unbeaten 79 off just 47 balls, guiding his team to a commanding chase of 137 with seven overs remaining.

Two lifelines that changed everything First lifeline Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma ripped a perfect googly in the 8th over. Maaz Sadaqat was completely foxed, got a thick top edge towards point, and 16-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, normally a safe pair of hands, put down an absolute sitter. Suryavanshi immediately buried his face in his hands in disbelief.

Second lifeline In the 10th over, drama number two. Sadaqat launched a massive slog-sweep off a spinner towards deep mid-wicket. Nehal Wadhera and Naman Dhir both went for the catch at the rope. Wadhera took it cleanly, stepped on the cushion, and flicked the ball up for Dhir to complete the relay. Sadaqat started walking. The giant screen flashed OUT.

Also Read | Why was Maaz Sadaqat not out? IND vs PAK boundary catch controversy explained

Then came the replay. TV umpire reversed the decision, NOT OUT! Pakistan weren’t even awarded the six. Maaz returned to the crease on 53, Indian fielders stood shell-shocked, and the momentum swung forever.

From Peshawar lanes to an international hero Born May 15, 2005, in Peshawar, Maaz Sadaqat grew up swinging plastic balls in dusty streets. A natural left-hander with a booming cover drive and clever left-arm spin, he tore through school, club, and Under-19 cricket. Domestic performances earned him a Pakistan A call-up, and now the Rising Stars Asia Cup is his stage.

Maaz Sadaqat's performance After those two drops, Sadaqat didn’t just survive, but he dominated. He attacked the powerplay ruthlessly and turned every half-chance into a boundary. His unbeaten 79 came off only 47 balls including 7 fours, 4 sixes, and carried Pakistan A to 137 in just 13 overs, eight wickets in hand and seven overs to spare.

Fresh from a blistering 96 against Oman, Sadaqat now has consecutive big scores in the tournament.

With the ball, he had already registered 2/13 in three overs earlier, removing India A captain Jitesh Sharma and the dangerous Nehal Wadhera.