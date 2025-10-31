Who is Mark Walter? Billionaire investor secures majority stake in Los Angeles Lakers after NBA approval

Mark Walter, a billionaire investor has acquired a majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers n a landmark move for the NBA, gaining unanimous approval from the league's Board of Governors. The deal solidifies Walter's position as one of the most influential figures in global sports ownership, partnering with Jeanie Buss to steer the franchise into its next chapter of excellence.

Who is Mark Walter, and what is his background? Mark Walter serves as Chairman and CEO of TWG Global, a powerhouse holding company spanning financial services, AI technologies, sports, media, and entertainment. With a track record of transforming businesses, Walter has built an empire that identifies untapped potential and drives explosive growth. His entry into Lakers ownership follows years of friendship and collaboration with the Buss family, promising stability and ambition for the purple and gold.

What did Mark Walter say about joining the Lakers? “The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports, defined by a history of excellence and the relentless pursuit of greatness,” Walter said. “Few teams carry the legacy and global influence of the Lakers, and it’s a privilege to work alongside Jeanie Buss as we maintain that excellence and set the standard for success in this new era, both on and off the court.”

Will Jeanie Buss still run the Los Angeles Lakers' daily operations? Jeanie Buss retains her role as Governor and continues managing everyday team affairs for the foreseeable future.

“Over the past decade, I have come to know Mark well, first as a businessman, then as a friend and now as a colleague,” said Jeanie Buss. “He has demonstrated time and time again his commitment to bringing championships to Los Angeles, and, on behalf of Lakers fans everywhere, I am beyond excited about what our future has in store.”

How successful have the Los Angeles Lakers been historically? Since their founding in 1947, the Los Angeles Lakers have dominated the NBA landscape. They have qualified for the playoffs 65 times, advanced to 32 Finals, and hoisted 17 championship banners, tying them for the most in league history.