Who is Max Dowman? Gunners’ 15-year-old prodigy shines in Arsenal vs Newcastle clash

Arsenal's pre-season friendly against Newcastle United in Singapore ended in a thrilling 3-2 victory, but it was 15-year-old Max Dowman who stole the show. Born in 2009, this young talent delivered a performance that showcased his potential and earned praise from teammates and coaches.

Who is Max Dowman? Max Dowman is becoming a name to watch at Arsenal’s academy. At just 14, he made history as the youngest player to compete in Premier League 2, playing for Arsenal’s under-21 team. He also appeared briefly against AC Milan earlier in the week, adding to the excitement about his future. Declan Rice, Arsenal’s vice-captain, called him “the best 15-year-old in the country.”

Coaches and staff see him as a future star, much like Arsenal’s homegrown heroes Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

Max Dowman's performance in the Arsenal vs Newcastle match Max Dowman came on as a substitute for Bukayo Saka on the right wing after 60 minutes and quickly settled in. At first, he played carefully, but soon he showed his talent with ball control and smart runs. He took two strong shots from outside the box, testing Newcastle’s goalkeepers, Nick Pope and John Ruddy.

In the 83rd minute, Dowman made a big impact by racing into the penalty area and getting fouled by Joelinton, earning a penalty for Arsenal, which Martin Odegaard scored to secure the victory. He also outsmarted Joelinton again to win a free-kick.

Former Arsenal player Perry Groves, who was at the game, said, “He has got it all, balance, awareness, and confidence to take on defenders.”

What happened at the Arsenal vs Newcastle match? Arsenal secured a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United in the high-energy clash, with both teams trading chances in a competitive encounter. Arsenal’s goals came through sharp attacking play, with the decisive moment arriving in the 83rd minute when a penalty was awarded and calmly converted by captain Martin Odegaard, sealing the win.

Newcastle fought back with two goals, keeping the game tight until the end. Arsenal’s 12 shots, with 4 on target, and 51.7% possession showcased their attacking intent, as seen in the sports card above. The Gunners’ defense, led by David Raya, held firm despite Newcastle’s pressure.

Arsenal introduced Viktor Gyokeres Before the game started, Arsenal introduced their new signing, Viktor Gyokeres, to the Singapore crowd. He waved to fans from the pitch before kick-off.