Meet Mia Zelu, the AI influencer who went viral at Wimbledon 2025

In recent times, AI-powered photographs and videos have caused a stir on social media, with users increasingly turning to AI tools to generate realistic content that often blurs the line between fiction and reality. A similar trend was witnessed at Wimbledon 2025 in London this year.

Mia Zelu, an AI-powered social media star, gained significant attention on Instagram after a recent post showed her at Wimbledon 2025.

Mia Zelu's viral post Famous for her fashion-forward content, the post on her account, which has more than 158,000 followers, showed the AI-generated star enjoying the iconic Pimm’s drink at the tournament while donning a white dress.

“Still not over the event… but the party’s a whole other game 🎾✨ Which Wimbledon match was your fave? #wimbledon #tennislife,” she captioned the post, which was shared on 7 July.

Users were unable to share their thoughts on the carousel of images as the AI-generated influencer had turned off the comments section. Still, the post went on to garner more than 47,000 likes on the platform.

Similar photographs were shared on Friday, 11 July, from the tournament, including one showing a table booked under the name ‘Mia Zelu’.

“Your time will come. Keep showing up. Never give up,” read the caption.

While the creator behind the AI-generated personality remains unknown, the Instagram bio clearly states that the account is run by an “influencer-AI” and describes Mia as a “digital storyteller”.

People magazine reported that Mia Zelu has impressed many on the internet with her human-like emotions and sentiments, which are reflected in the captions of her other posts.

Interestingly, Mia Zelu is not alone; she has an AI-generated “sister” named Ana Zelu, who is followed by nearly 300,000 people on Instagram.

In March 2025, Ana introduced Mia as her “wonderful sister” in a post, mentioning that Mia had finally decided to open her own Instagram account.

“Love you so much sis! So grateful for you,” Mia commented on the post.

Notably, there are marketing companies such as “The Clueless” that are known for creating AI-driven social media influencers.

Apart from Mia and Ana, another popular AI-generated influencer is Aitana, who boasts nearly 400,000 Instagram followers, even though her bio clearly states she is the “1st AI influencer created”.

FAQs Is Mia Zelu real or AI? She is an AI-powered social media star.

Who is Mia Zelu's sister? Mia Zelu's AI-generated “sister” on Instagram is Ana Zelu.