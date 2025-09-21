Who is Mithun Manhas? Former Delhi batter likely to become next BCCI president

Mithun Manhas, a former Delhi cricketer, is on the verge of becoming the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), succeeding Roger Binny. Notably, Binny stepped down due to the board’s 70-year age cap for office-bearers.

Selected during a key meeting in Delhi, Manhas’s rise to the top post marks a significant moment for Indian cricket, blending his rich playing experience with administrative skills. As the BCCI gears up for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 28, 2025, all eyes will be on Manhas to lead the world’s richest cricket board into its next chapter.