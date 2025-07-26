Who is Nick Kurtz? First rookie in MLB history to hit 4 home runs in a game; all you need to know

Nick Kurtz, a rookie for the Oakland Athletics, scripted his name in the Major League Baseball (MLB) record books on Friday (July 25). The 22-year-old baseman became the first rookie ever to hit four home runs in a single game. This remarkable performance has sparked widespread excitement about Kurtz as a rising star in baseball.

What happened in the match? Nick Kurtz guided his team, the Oakland Athletics, to a 15-3 rout over the Houston Astros. Kurtz went 6-for-6 at the plate, hitting home runs in the second, sixth, eighth, and ninth innings, while also adding a double and a single. He registered 19 total bases, which matched the MLB record, a feat only previously accomplished by Shawn Green in 2002. Notably, Kurtz and Green remain the only players to record six hits in a four-homer game.

Kurtz drove in eight RBIs and scored six runs, dominating every pitcher he faced, including Ryan Gusto, Nick Hernandez, Kaleb Ort, and outfielder Cooper Hummel. His longest homer, a 414-foot solo shot in the eighth, highlighted his power.

“It’s arguably the best game I’ve ever watched from a single player,” Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said. “This kid continues to have jaw-dropping moments.”

Special milestones achieved by Nick Kurtz Apart from becoming the first rookie in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game, Kurtz’s performance also set another benchmark for speed in a four-homer game, achieving it in just his 66th career game, far surpassing previous record-holders.

Nick Kurtz - 66 games to hit 4 HR (2025)

Mark Whiten - 425 games to hit 4 HR (1993)

Rocky Colavito - 434 games to hit 4 HR (1959)

Gil Hodges - 437 games to hit 4 HR (1950)

Kurtz’s historic four-homer game came in his 66th MLB game, making him the youngest player to achieve this feat, surpassing Pat Seerey’s record set in 1948.

“It’s hard to think about this day being kind of real. It still feels like a dream,” Kurtz said postgame, reflecting his disbelief at the surreal moment.

Who is Nick Kurtz? Nicholas Jeffrey Kurtz, born on March 12, 2003, is a 6-foot-5 first baseman for the Oakland Athletics. Hailing from Wake Forest, Kurtz was a standout college player before being selected fourth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut on April 23, 2025, and hit his first career home run on May 13.

Nick Kurtz’s career so far Kurtz’s journey to MLB began with a stellar college career at Wake Forest, where he emerged as a top prospect. After being drafted fourth overall in 2024, he signed with the Athletics and quickly progressed through their minor league system.

In 2024, he split time between Single-A Stockton Ports and Double-A Midland RockHounds. By 2025, Kurtz earned a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators before making his MLB debut.

This season, he has hit 23 home runs in 66 games, boasting a .305 batting average, 73 hits, 59 RBIs, and 45 runs scored. His July performance has been particularly dominant, leading the majors with a .425 batting average, .494 on-base percentage, and 1.082 slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz’s net worth Nick Kurtz’s financial foundation was laid with his $7 million signing bonus from the Oakland Athletics in July 2024, a deal that was $1,370,800 below the slot value for his draft position. This strategic signing allowed the Athletics to allocate additional funds to other draft picks. While his net worth is primarily tied to this contract, Kurtz’s rapid rise in the MLB suggests potential for future earnings through endorsements and performance-based incentives.