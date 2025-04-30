Who is Oscar Piastri? Formula One racer hails Vaibhav Suryavanshi, shares IPL 2025 video

Vaibhav Suryavanshi redefined cricket history as the youngest centurion in T20 cricket when he smashed 100 off just 35 balls in Rajasthan Royals' match against Gujarat Titans. The 14-year-old caught the attention of sporting giants across the world. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised the young batter’s fearless approach, and now, Formula One sensational driver Oscar Piastri has also joined and hailed the RR batter.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive innings In the game played at Rajasthan Royals home ground, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Vaibhav Suryanashi smashed 101 off 38 balls. He broke several records during his explosive innings. He hit 7 fours and 11 sixes in the match against Gujarat Titans.

Suryavanshi along with Yashasvi Jaiswal laid the foundation for RR batters to chase the target of 210 runs. And RR won the game by eight wickets with Riyan Parag finishing it off for the team in just 15.5 overs. Suryavanshi was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna in the 12th over. The 14-year-old youngster received a standing ovation from not only his team members but also the opposition team.

Who is Oscar Piastri? Oscar Piastri is a professional Formula One driver from Melbourne, Australia. Born on April 6, 2001, the 24-year-old races for McLaren. He has showcased his remarkable skills in the high-speed, high-stakes world of F1. Piastri currently holds the top spot in the 2025 Drivers’ Championship with 99 points and is ahead of his teammate Lando Norris by 10 points.

Oscar Piastri's appreciation post for Vaibhav Suryavanshi Oscar posted a story on his social media, praising Vaibhav's knock. It is a repost of Rajasthan Royals' video revisiting the star player's batting.

Oscar Piastri's Instagram story

Oscar Piastri's achievements Oscar's career is studded with achievements. He won the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup. He scripted history when he won the FIA Formula 3 (2020) and Formula 2 (2021) titles with Prema Racing, he became the only driver to secure back-to-back wins. He joined hands with McLaren in the year 2023 and clinched his first Grand Prix victory in Hungary in 2024.

Oscar's 2025 F1 Season Piastri’s 2025 campaign has been commendable. He has won three of the first five races including Australia, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. McLaren’s dominance in the Constructors’ standings reflects his growth. Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has praised Piastri’s ability to gain the advantage of opponent Max Verstappen mentally.