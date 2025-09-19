Who is Rai Benjamin? USA’s hurdling star claims 400m title in thrilling win at World Championships

Rai Benjamin scripted his name in history as one of the world’s premier 400-meter hurdlers by clinching the world championship title in Tokyo on Friday (September 19). Clocking a season-best 46.52 seconds, the American outpaced rivals Alison dos Santos and Karsten Warholm, overcoming a dramatic disqualification scare to secure his first world gold. This victory adds to his Olympic crown from Paris 2024, showcasing his dominance.

Who is Rai Benjamin? Rai Benjamin, born July 27, 1997, in Mount Vernon, New York, is an American track and field athlete specializing in the 400-meter hurdles. Known for his explosive speed and technical prowess, Benjamin has risen to the pinnacle of athletics, earning global recognition.

His journey to stardom includes a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, two world championship silvers, and a bronze before clinching gold at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Beyond hurdles, he is also a standout in the 400 meters and relay events.

A thrilling win at Tokyo In Tokyo’s National Stadium, Rai Benjamin delivered a masterclass, surging to victory despite clipping the final hurdle, which briefly moved into another lane.

His time of 46.52 seconds outshone Brazil’s Alison dos Santos (46.84 seconds, silver) and Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba (47.06 seconds, bronze).

Navigating drama Post-race, Benjamin faced a rollercoaster of emotions when officials briefly disqualified him for the hurdle incident. Unaware for 15 minutes, he removed his celebratory crown and sought his coach, only for the US team’s appeal to reinstate his victory. This resilience under pressure mirrors his on-track performance, where he held off a strong challenge from Dos Santos and Samba to claim the title.

Rai Benjamin of the U.S. after winning gold in the final

Defending champion Karsten Warholm finishes fifth The race saw defending champion Karsten Warholm struggle, finishing fifth (47.58 seconds) after hitting the third hurdle and battling a thigh strain. “I had something happen when I got out of the block, like a little strain in my left thigh,” Warholm admitted, calling the race “a disaster.”

National record for Ezekiel Nathaniel Nigeria’s Ezekiel Nathaniel also made waves, setting a national record of 47.11 seconds to finish fourth, highlighting the event’s depth.