Who is Raja Jackson? Son of UFC legend 'Rampage' Jackson faces backlash after brutal attack on wrestler Syko Stu

Raja Jackson, professional MMA fighter and son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, has found himself at the center of intense controversy following a violent incident at a pro wrestling event in Los Angeles. The shocking assault on wrestler Stuart Smith, known as Syko Stu, has sparked backlash across social media.

Advertisement

Who is Raja Jackson? Raja Jackson is a rising MMA fighter from Los Angeles who has been competing professionally since 2023 after transitioning from amateur ranks. As the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Raja has carried the weight of his father’s legacy and expectations while striving to make a name for himself in the sport. Although early in his professional career, the 25-year-old has shown promise in the cage, but recent events have put him into an unwanted spotlight.

What happened at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event? The controversial incident took place on August 23, 2025, during a Knokx Pro Wrestling event, which was live-streamed on the platform Kick. Raja Jackson and wrestler Stuart Smith were involved in a staged wrestling match. However, the match transitioned into a dangerous altercation when Raja delivered a series of punches, 20 in total, on Smith after an apparent knockout.

Advertisement

The assault surprised those in attendance and viewers online, as the attack went well beyond typical staged wrestling actions. Stuart Smith appeared unconscious during the brutal assault and had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Aftermath and reactions Following the incident, Kick banned Raja Jackson from their streaming platform, condemning the violence. Fans on social media criticized Raja for crossing the line between performance and real violence. Many called for accountability and better safety measures at wrestling events.

The incident also raised concerns about Raja’s readiness and judgment. Reports suggested Raja had suffered a recent concussion, leading some to question why he was allowed to compete in such a physically demanding and potentially harmful event.

Also Read | Jon Jones retires at 37; Tom Aspinall named UFC heavyweight champion

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson’s response Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Raja’s father and UFC icon, publicly addressed the incident. Rampage expressed deep concern for both his son and the injured wrestler, emphasizing that what unfolded was supposed to be a “work” or a staged act within the wrestling narrative that unfortunately got out of control.

Advertisement

Rampage explained that Raja was given permission to retaliate after being unexpectedly hit by Smith before the official match started. He also noted Raja had a recent concussion, suggesting the situation was mishandled regarding athlete safety.