Who is Ruth Chepngetich? Marathon world record holder suspended by Athletics Integrity Unit for doping

Ruth Chepngetich, the women’s marathon world record holder, sent shockwaves across the athletics world on Thursday (July 17) when shewas provisionally banned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The reason behind her suspension was testing positive for a banned substance. This development has sparked debate about her remarkable career and the integrity of elite marathon running.

Who Is Ruth Chepngetich? Ruth Chepngetich, a 30-year-old Kenyan runner, is one of the most celebrated long-distance athletes of her generation.

In October 2024, she shattered the women’s marathon world record at the Chicago Marathon, finishing in 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 56 seconds, nearly two minutes faster than the previous record set by Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa. This marked her third Chicago Marathon victory, leaving her mark as a dominant force.

Chepngetich also won gold at the 2019 World Championships in Qatar, overcoming midnight heat to emerge victorious. Her achievements have made her a national hero in Kenya, a country renowned for its distance-running prowess, making her doping case all the more shocking.

What is the doping substance? The doping substance detected in Chepngetich’s March 14, 2025, sample was Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), a diuretic used medically to treat fluid retention and hypertension.

According to the AIU, the sample showed an HCTZ concentration of 3,800 ng/mL, far exceeding the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) 20 ng/mL reporting threshold.

Why is the substance prohibited? HCTZ is prohibited in sports because it can act as a masking agent, increasing urine output to potentially dilute other banned substances, making them harder to detect.

While not performance-enhancing, its presence raises concerns about possible attempts to conceal other doping violations, prompting scrutiny of Ruth Chepngetich’s recent performances.

The investigation and next steps Ruth Chepngetich was notified of the positive test on April 3 and voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension on April 19, halting her competitive activities.

“Chepngetich was not provisionally suspended by the AIU at the time of notification; however, on 19 April, she opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU’s investigation was ongoing,” said AIU head Brett Clothier.