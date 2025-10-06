Who is Ryan Flournoy? Dallas Cowboys rising star shines in NFL Week 5 amid CeeDee Lamb’s injury

The Dallas Cowboys secured a decisive 37-22 victory over the New York Jets in Week 5 on October 5, 2025, at MetLife Stadium, showcasing their resilience despite missing key players. With star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sidelined by an ankle injury, second-year wideout Ryan Flournoy stepped up, delivering a breakout performance. His efforts helped Dallas overpower a struggling Jets team, improving the Cowboys’ record to 2-2-1 while the Jets fell to 0-5.

Ryan Flournoy’s breakout performance With CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin inactive, the Dallas Cowboys needed a spark in their passing game. Ryan Flournoy delivered, catching 6 passes for 114 yards, including a 40-yard reception that energized the offense.

His explosive first half, where he surpassed 100 yards, set the tone for Dallas’ commanding performance. Flournoy’s ability to stretch the field and make contested catches complemented George Pickens, who added a 43-yard touchdown.

Dallas Cowboys' dominance Quarterback Dak Prescott capitalized on the duo’s efforts, throwing for 237 yards and four touchdowns, showcasing the team’s offensive depth despite missing three starting offensive linemen.

Despite injuries to Lamb, Turpin, and four starting offensive linemen, the Cowboys dominated early, leading 23-3 at halftime. The pass rush, led by James Houston’s two sacks, disrupted Jets quarterback Justin Fields, who threw for 283 yards but couldn’t overcome Dallas’ defense.

Running back Javonte Williams also shone, rushing for 135 yards and scoring two touchdowns, including a 5-yard run and a 4-yard reception.

Who is Ryan Flournoy? Ryan Flournoy, a 25-year-old wide receiver, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round (No. 216 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 200 pounds, Flournoy combines size and speed.

His college journey began at Division II Central Missouri, followed by a season at Iowa Western Community College, where his team reached the NJCAA national championship game. With only one Division I offer, Flournoy transferred to Southeast Missouri State (FCS), where he showcased his playmaking ability. At the NFL Combine, Flournoy ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, recorded a 39.5-inch vertical jump, and an 11-foot broad jump, making him a late-round steal for Dallas.

