Who is Saaniya Chandok? Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Ravi Ghai's granddaughter in private ceremony

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, has been engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai.

Notably, it was a private engagement attended by close friends and family.

Who is Saaniya Chandok? Saaniya Chandok hails from the prominent Ghai family. She has largely stayed out of the limelight despite her family’s high-profile business ventures. Her grandfather, Ravi Iqbal Ghai, is a titan in the industry, serving as the chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd, a conglomerate with a storied history. The Ghai family’s influence spans iconic establishments like the InterContinental Marine Drive hotel and the health-focused ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

Saaniya has forged her own path as an entrepreneur. A graduate of the prestigious London School of Economics, she returned to India with a vision to tap into the growing pet care industry. Saaniya is the founder of Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a premium pet grooming and retail brand based in Mumbai. According to official records from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, she serves as a Designated Partner and Director of the business.

Saaniya’s venture: Mr Paws Pet Spa Saaniya has carved her own path as the founder of Mr.Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, where she is a Designated Partner and Director, per government records. The Mumbai-based business, recognized as India’s first luxury pet spa, offers advanced services like Korean Microbubble therapy and CO2 Japanese hydrotherapy for dogs and cats.

Operating two locations in the city, Mr. Paws caters to pet owners seeking premium care. Interestingly, Saaniya owns three dogs, reflecting her passion for animals, which drives her innovative approach to the pet care industry.

Arjun Tendulkar’s cricketing journey Arjun Tendulkar is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who represents Goa in domestic cricket and has played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The 25-year-old began his domestic career with Mumbai in the 2020/21 season, debuting in a T20 match against Haryana. In 17 first-class matches, he has scored 532 runs, including one century, and taken 37 wickets.

In the IPL, Arjun claimed three wickets in five matches, with an average of 38.00 and best figures of 1/9. His batting contributions include 13 runs off nine balls at a strike rate of 144.44.