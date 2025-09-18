Who is Sachin Yadav? India’s rising javelin star to qualify for World Athletics Championship final with Neeraj Chopra

Sachin Yadav has emerged as a rising star in Indian athletics, joining the legendary Neeraj Chopra as the only Indians to qualify for the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo. With an impressive 83.67-meter throw in the qualification round, he has sealed his place in the final.

Advertisement

As he and Chopra prepare for the final on September 18, 2025, at 4:30 PM IST, Yadav’s journey from a small village to international acclaim is capturing hearts.

Who is Sachin Yadav? Sachin Yadav, a 25-year-old athlete, hails from Uttar Pradesh. Yadav’s path to athletics was anything but predictable. Standing at 6 feet 5 inches, Yadav initially dreamed of cricket stardom, idolizing MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah.

A family member’s suggestion to try athletics unearthed his natural talent for javelin, setting him on a path to greatness.

Yadav’s breakthrough came at the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru in 2024, where he threw 80.04 meters to clinch gold. His dominance continued in 2025, with gold medals at the National Games in Dehradun (84.39m) and the Federation Cup in Kochi (83.86m). These achievements marked him as a rising star, ready to follow in the footsteps of India’s javelin icon, Neeraj Chopra.

Advertisement

Neeraj Chopra's influence Neeraj Chopra, India’s Olympic gold and silver medalist, has been a guiding light for athletes like Sachin Yadav. With consistent throws beyond 85 meters and a legacy of breaking barriers, Chopra’s success at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and Paris 2024 has inspired a new generation.

Their shared presence in the World Championship final will highlight India’s growing javelin prowess.

Global breakthrough and the road to the final Sachin Yadav’s international debut at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, was a game-changer. Competing against elite throwers like Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, he achieved a personal best of 85.16 meters, earning silver and joining the exclusive club of Indian throwers who have crossed 85 meters. His 83.67m throw in Tokyo secured his spot in the final alongside Chopra and other top athletes.

Advertisement

Apart from Sachin Yadav and Neeraj Chopra, athletes to secure their place in the World Athletics Championship final are as follows: Anderson Peters (Grenada)

Julian Weber (Germany)

Julius Yego (Kenya)

Dawid Wegner (Poland)

Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan)

Curtis Thompson (USA)

Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)

Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)

Cameron McIntyre (Australia)