Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games Gold medalist fails dope test, gets 16-month ban

Former Asian Games discus throw champion Seema Punia has been suspended for 16 months after failing a doping test. According to the latest list of offenders released by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), the 42-year-old’s ban took effect on November 10.

NADA has not disclosed the specific substance for which she tested positive, a report by PTI noted.

This latest violation adds to her troubled history with doping, which already includes two earlier offences, one of them from her junior years.

In addition to her suspension, several other athletes have also been penalised for doping violations. Distance runner Pooja Yadav has been banned for four years, shot putter Manjeet Kumar for six years, and middle-distance runner Nikesh Dhanraj Rathod for four years.

Who is Seema Punia? Born on 27 July in 1983, Seema Punia is an discus thrower. She was born in Khewda village in Haryana’s Sonipat district. She began her sporting journey at the age of 11, initially training as a hurdler and long jumper before eventually shifting her focus to the discus throw. Her gold medal at the 2000 World Junior Championships in Santiago earned her the title of “Millennium Child".

Her personal best throw is 64.84 m, secured in Kyiv in 2004.

She pursued her studies at Government College, Sonipat. Over the years, she has achieved several milestones, including a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and a 12th-place finish at the 2012 London Olympics.

Seema received the Bhim Award from the Haryana government on 26 June 2006. Her decision not to compete in the 2006 Asian Games drew significant media attention. Although she had tested positive for the steroid stanozolol before the event, her National Federation had permitted her to take part. She nevertheless chose to withdraw from the team.

She last competed at a major event during the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, where she secured a bronze medal. She is also a four-time Commonwealth Games medallist, having won three silver medals. She secured her first and only Asian Games gold medal at the 2014 Incheon edition. Earlier in her career, she earned a bronze at the 2002 World Junior Championships.

She is married to her coach, Ankush Punia, a former discus thrower who competed for India at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

