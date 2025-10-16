Who is Shae Cornette? ESPN’s new 'First Take' host replacing Molly Qerim

ESPN has named Shae Cornette as the new host of “First Take,” filling the void left by Molly Qerim, who departed the show after a decade. The announcement, confirmed by Front Office Sports, marks a significant transition for the popular morning talk show known for its lively debates and high-profile personalities. Cornette, a seasoned broadcaster with a strong background in sports media, steps into the role starting November 3, 2025.

Shae Cornette’s journey to “First Take” Shae Cornette’s rise to the “First Take” hosting chair follows a robust career in sports journalism. She joined ESPN in 2020, anchoring editions of “SportsCenter” and serving as a studio host for both television and radio. Before ESPN, Cornette built her reputation in Chicago media, working with ESPN 1000, Fox 32 as a Bears reporter, and ABC 7. Her early career included a stint with the Big Ten Network, showcasing her versatility across sports broadcasting.

Cornette’s selection came after a competitive month-long tryout period, where she outshone other talented contenders, including Amina Smith, MJ Acosta Ruiz, Peter Schrager, Courtney Cronin, and Joe Fortenbaugh.

“Shae is meticulous in her preparations, connects naturally with our show’s high-profile personalities, and has a unique ability to keep lively debate engaging and on point,” said ESPN executive vice president David Roberts in a statement to Front Office Sports.

