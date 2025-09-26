Who is Shaun Alexander? Former NFL MVP star announces expecting 14th child with his wife; all you need to know

Former NFL star Shaun Alexander, celebrated for his MVP-winning season, recently shared heartwarming news. He and his wife, Valerie, are expecting their 14th child. The announcement, made on Thursday, has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans about the former running back’s life both on and off the field.

Who is Shaun Alexander? Shaun Alexander scripted his name in NFL history as one of the most dominant running backs of his era. Born in Florence, Kentucky, he rose to prominence at the University of Alabama, showcasing his explosive talent before being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2000.

His defining moment came in 2005, when he earned the NFL MVP award after an extraordinary season, rushing for 1,880 yards and scoring an impressive 28 touchdowns. That year, Alexander led the Seahawks to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance, though they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Over his eight seasons with Seattle, Alexander became a franchise icon, known for his powerful running style and knack for finding the end zone. He concluded his professional career in 2008 with the Washington Redskins, leaving behind a legacy as one of the NFL’s greats.

After retiring, he transitioned into roles as a broadcaster, author, and motivational speaker, sharing insights from his career and personal life.

Family details Off the field, Shaun Alexander’s life is just as remarkable. Alexander and his wife, Valerie, have built a large and loving household, and this latest addition will mark another joyful chapter.

Names of Shaun Alexander’s 13 kids are as follows -

Heaven Alexander (1st born)

Trinity Alexander (2nd born)

Eden Alexander (3rd born)

Joseph Alexander (4th born)

Justus Alexander (5th born)

Temple Alexander (6th born)

Honor Alexander (7th born)

Jedidiah Alexander (8th born)

Torah Alexander (9th born, passed away)

Eternity Alexander (10th born)

Hosanna Alexander (11th born)

Hope Alexander (12th born)