Who is Shivam Shukla? Rovman Powell's replacement signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for remaining IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named Madhya Pradesh's star bowler Shivam Shukla as a replacement for Rovman Powell who has opted out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Shivam will play KKR's final match of the season on May 25.

Rovman Powell's replacement "The mystery spinner from MP is a Knight now! Shivam Shukla replaces Rovman Powell for the remainder of the TATA IPL 2025," Kolkata Knight Riders posted on their official handle.

Shukla will strengthen KKR's spin attack after joining Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine in the squad.

Who is Shivam Shukla? Shivam Shukla is a rising cricketer who hails from Madhya Pradesh. He played a crucial role in the inaugural Madhya Pradesh T20 League, where he claimed 10 wickets including a five-wicket haul, and was a leading wicket-taker. In the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the spinner impressed with his bowling by taking eight wickets in eight matches for the state, with a standout four-wicket haul against Saurashtra. The 29-year-old has a BBM of 4/29 and an economy of 6.30 in T20s.

Reason for opting out Rovman Powell, the the former West Indies T20 captain opted out of the tournament by citing medical reasons. He went back to his country when the league was paused and has refused to return after the break. KKR had signed him for ₹1.5 crore.

Rovman Powell's Stats Rovman Powell played two games for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2025 season of the tournament. He amassed 5 runs including one four during his stint with the team this year.

Kolkata Knight Riders performance in IPL 2025 so far Kolkata Knight Riders have been knocked out of the Playoffs race after their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru got washed out by rain. They have won three of the 13 games played, so far. The defending champions have 12 points including points from two abandoned matches and are in the sixth position of the Points Table with an NRR of +0.193.

